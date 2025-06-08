Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, June 7: Suzuki V Strom Sx Discount, Kawasaki Motorcycles Offers, Ola Roadster Discount

Auto recap, June 7: Suzuki V-Strom SX discount, Kawasaki offers, Ola Roadster discount

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jun 2025, 08:57 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, June 7.

Suzuki V-Strom SX gets benefits of up to 5,000

Adventure enthusiasts and prospective buyers now have a compelling reason to visit Suzuki showrooms, as the company has rolled out multiple benefits on the V-Strom SX. These include an exchange bonus of up to 5,000 and a cashback offer of up to 5,000. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of 100 per cent loan options with no hypothecation, making the ownership process easier and more Accessible. However, Suzuki has not yet disclosed how long these offers will last, urging interested customers to reach out to authorised dealerships for detailed information.

Kawasaki announces discounts of up to 45,000 on its bikes, valid till 30 June

Every month, bike manufacturers run multiple promotional offers to encourage new buyers. With the month of June kicking off, Kawasaki India has announced various benefits on its product lineup. If you, too, have been looking to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle, then June 2025 might just be the perfect time to get your hands on one. As part of its ‘Summer Carnival: Big Rides, Bigger Savings!’ campaign, the brand is offering exclusive benefits and cashback offers on a wide range of its bikes, including the much-loved Ninja series, Versys 650, Z900 and more. These offers are valid till June 30, 2025 or until stock lasts.

Ola Roadster electric motorcycle gets benefits worth 10,000

Ola Electric has announced that they are offering benefits worth 10,000 with its Roadster electric motorcycle. The company is offering a free extended warranty for the battery pack, free MoveOS+ and free service of essential care. It is important to note that this offer is applicable only to the first 5,000 customers.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2025, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki V Strom SX Suzuki V Strom SX Kawasaki Ola Ola Electric Ola Roadster Roadster
