Auto recap, June 4: Suzuki e Access first ride review, 2025 Yezdi Adventure launch, Hyundai Verna gets a new variant

Suzuki e-Access first ride impressions: Can it pose a threat to TVS iQube?

Suzuki showcased its first electric two-wheeler at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e-Access is the brand's first foray into the electric mobility segment. While the name of the new scooter is borrowed from the Access 125, the new electric scooter is not just an electric counterpart of the ICE version. There is a whole lot of new with the e-Access. Suzuki invited us to Bangalore, where we got to take a short test ride of the new electric scooter at a go-kart track.

2025 Yezdi Adventure launched at ₹ 2.15 lakh

After a slight delay owing to the geopolitical unrest in the country last month, Classic Legends has launched the 2025 Yezdi Adventure in India with prices starting at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). There are six colour options available, with the most expensive priced at ₹2.27 lakh (ex-showroom), and the manufacturer has opened bookings for the motorbike. The updated Yezdi Adventure arrives with a host of changes, most notable of which is the new design language. The new face not only gives the model its own identity but also comes with new features.

Hyundai Verna gets a new SX+ variant starting at ₹ 13.79 lakh

Hyundai has introduced a new variant for its Verna sedan, the SX+. The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced starting at ₹13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SX+ variant of the sedan will be offered only with the 1.5 MPi engine mated with either of two transmission options, a manual and an iVT. The higher spec iVT variant is priced at a premium to the manual at ₹15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

