Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, June 27: Tata Harrier Ev Qwd Launched, Mahindra Scorpio N Gets Adas And More

Auto recap, June 27: Tata Harrier EV QWD launched, Mahindra Scorpio N gets ADAS and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2025, 08:57 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Tata Harrier EV
Tata claims a real-world range between 420 km and 490 km on the Harrier EV, depending on the variant and battery pack
Tata Harrier EV
Tata claims a real-world range between 420 km and 490 km on the Harrier EV, depending on the variant and battery pack
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, June 27.

Tata Harrier EV QWD launched

Tata EV has revealed the pricing for the Harrier EV QWD variants, which begins at 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This will represent the highest specification trim available for the Tata Harrier EV. The announcement of prices comes shortly after the manufacturer disclosed the pricing for the Harrier EV RWD variants, starting at 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) recently. The electric SUV is set to compete directly with the Mahindra XEV 9e, as well as with other models such as the BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the Indian market. Bookings for the electric SUV are scheduled to start on 2nd July.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV QWD launched at 28.99 lakh

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched

TVS Motor Company has officially unveiled the 2025 Apache RTR 160 in India, priced at 1,34,320 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Featuring substantial advancements in technology, safety, and performance, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 is designed to enhance its competitiveness against other models in the 160cc performance category. The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 is currently available at TVS dealerships throughout India.

A key highlight of the 2025 model is the addition of dual-channel ABS, marking a first for the Apache RTR 160, which enhances braking control and rider safety, particularly in emergency situations or on wet surfaces. Furthermore, the motorcycle is now equipped with an OBD2B-compliant engine, ensuring compliance with the latest emission and diagnostic regulations.

Also Read : 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N gets new features

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially introduced the ADAS-equipped Scorpio-N in India, starting at a price of 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Consequently, the SUV now boasts 10 Level 2 ADAS features in its top-tier Z8L variant across both powertrain configurations. Additionally, the Indian automotive manufacturer has revealed the launch of a new Z8T variant that includes enhanced features. This variant will be positioned beneath the Z8L, with a starting price of 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Level 2 ADAS suite comprises 10 features, which include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, smart pilot assist, and traffic sign recognition. Moreover, the Scorpio-N ADAS is equipped with unique features such as speed limit assist and front vehicle start alert.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV gets safer with this new bold safety addition

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2025, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Scorpio N Tata Tata Motors Harrier EV TVS TVS Motor Company Apache RTR 160

