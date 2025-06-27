Auto recap, June 26: 2025 Indian Motorcycle range launched, JLR to begin local assembly and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, June 25.

2025 Indian Motorcycle range launched

Indian Motorcycle, celebrated as the first motorcycle manufacturer in America, has officially announced the pricing for its 2025 heavyweight lineup in India. The refreshed collection features some of the most legendary cruisers and touring bikes within the brand’s offerings—specifically the Chief, Chieftain, Challenger, Pursuit, and Roadmaster.

Every model in the 2025 collection showcases Indian Motorcycle’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, exceptional engineering, and a commanding presence on the road. Ranging from minimalist cruisers to extensive touring vehicles, the brand persistently serves riders who desire power, prestige, and an authentic American riding experience.

JLR to begin local assembly

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which is owned by Tata Motors, is set to initiate the local assembly of its vehicles in Tamil Nadu, beginning in 2026. This information was confirmed by Tata Motors’ Group CFO, PB Balaji, during a recent media engagement. The company intends to start completely knocked down (CKD) operations at the Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu from the beginning of 2026. Currently, JLR assembles its luxury cars locally at Tata’s Pune facility, and will gradually transition to the new Ranipet plant.

Tata intends to allocate approximately ₹9,000 crore towards the forthcoming Ranipet plant, which is essential for JLR’s future strategy. This facility will manufacture the next generation of vehicles for both Tata Motors and JLR, boasting an installed capacity of 250,000 units once it is fully operational. Nevertheless, production will commence in a phased approach, with the goal of reaching full capacity within five to seven years.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT XX Concept unveiled

Mercedes-AMG has formally introduced the GT XX, signifying a significant milestone as its inaugural purpose-built electric concept. Unveiled on June 25, 2025, this four-door GT is not just a design study—it serves as a preview of the manufacturer’s first production vehicle constructed entirely on the specialized AMG.EA skateboard architecture.

