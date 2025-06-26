Auto recap, June 25: MG cars to get a price hike, Ather to reveal its low cost platform and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, June 25.

JSW MG Motor India to increase price

JSW MG Motor India has declared that it will raise prices across its entire model range starting from July 1, 2025. The company will implement a price increase of up to 1.5 percent on its product lineup, which includes the Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, and Gloster.

MG Motor India stated that this price adjustment is necessary to "mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors." This announcement comes shortly after the automaker adjusted prices for the ZS EV electric SUV, which saw a reduction of up to ₹4.44 lakh.

BMW announces monsoon service camp

BMW Group in India has unveiled its new Monsoon Service Campaign. This service initiative will take place across its dealer network from June 15 to November 30, 2025, marking a significant outreach for BMW owners.

The BMW Monsoon Service Campaign aims to ensure that vehicles are fully prepared for rainy conditions. The services will be available for both BMW and MINI vehicles and will include a complimentary vehicle inspection conducted by the automaker’s technical specialists. The complimentary services encompass checks of the windscreen wipers, front and rear washer systems, rain light sensors for automatic wiper and headlamp functions, alignment of headlamps and fog lights, electrical systems, horn functionality, micro filters, weather strips on doors and trunk lids, sunroof cover seals, trunk lid ventilation, and drainage of the sunroof.

Additionally, the BMW Monsoon Service Campaign features a complimentary inspection of the engine control unit box cleaning, electric plug connections within the engine compartment, and the vehicle's underbody. The Tyre Condition Check will assess tread depth, damages, cuts, bulges, irregular wear, and tyre pressure; it will also include a visual examination of the exhaust system for any leaks or damage, as well as the condition of brake pads and brake fluid.

Ather to reveal its low cost platform

Ather Energy has declared that its yearly community event, 'Ather Community Day', is set to return in August this year. The theme for this year's Ather Community Day will be "Technology that works like magic." Additionally, the company disclosed that the forthcoming EL platform will be designed to be "versatile and cost-efficient," enabling the electric two-wheeler manufacturer to broaden its product range to meet the needs of a diverse customer base.

