Auto recap, June 21: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail review, Tesla India business, Ultraviolette EV bookings

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Saturday, June 21.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail review: For the sophisticated adventurer

Launched in April 2024, the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail blends luxury with a mild adventurous streak. With its unique Moon Desert paint and trim exclusive features, this hybrid SUV aims to be more than just a luxurious commuter. This Japanese SUV reveals its character gradually, from bold design choices to surprising driving behaviour. But does it really prove all that it claims? Here's our in-depth take after testing the car for over 1,000 km over 4 days.

Ultraviolette bags over 60,000 bookings for Tesseract, 7,000 for Shockwave

Ultraviolette Automotive will enter the mass-market electric two-wheeler space next year, and the company has garnered strong interest from buyers nearly a year before deliveries. The manufacturer has revealed that its maiden electric scooter, Tesseract, has garnered over 60,000 bookings, while the Shockwave electric off-roader has bagged 7,000 bookings so far. Both models are slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

Revolt Motors rolls out 50,000th electric motorcycle from Haryana plant

Revolt Motors has announced the rollout of its 50,000th electric motorcycle from the brand’s production facility in Manesar, Haryana. One of the first movers in the electric two-wheeler space, the company began operations in August 2019 and initially retailed the RV400 electric motorcycle. Revolt’s range now comprises the RV400, RV1+, and RV BlazeX e-bikes.

Tesla to open India showrooms in July with Model Y

Tesla Inc. is officially gearing up to enter the Indian automotive market, with plans to open its first showrooms in July 2025. According to sources close to the matter, the electric vehicle pioneer will debut its presence in Mumbai by mid-July, followed by a second showroom in New Delhi shortly after. This long-anticipated move will mark the company’s formal entry into the world’s third-largest car market. The American EV giant has begun importing its flagship Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its Shanghai plant, signalling the start of its retail operations in India. Bloomberg News reviewed official import documents that confirm the arrival of at least five Model Y vehicles at the Mumbai port. These units were declared at ₹27.69 lakh (approx. $31,988), with over ₹21 lakh levied in import duties, reflecting India’s high tariffs on completely built units.

Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie Review: Stylish Urban Riding Gear for Everyday Commutes

When it comes to riding gear, Royal Enfield has made a name for blending style with practicality. The Urbanite Hoodie, one of the brand’s more lifestyle-oriented offerings, promises comfort, safety, and urban flair. We got our hands on this hoodie for a test in Delhi’s demanding riding environment, where dust, traffic, and fluctuating temperatures create unique challenges for motorcyclists.

No fuel for end-of-life petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi from July 1

All end-of-life (EoL) vehicles in Delhi will not be allowed to refuel at fuel stations starting from July 1, 2025. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the new initiative to crack down on EoL vehicles still plying in the national capital, contributing to the worsening air quality in the region. The EoL vehicles will be identified with the help of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at fuel stations across Delhi.

