HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, June 19: 2025 Harley Davidson Bikes Launched, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid Revealed And More

Auto recap, June 19: 2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid revealed and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

harley davidson
Harley Davidson has unveiled pricing for it MY25 lineup in India.
harley davidson
Harley Davidson has unveiled pricing for it MY25 lineup in India.
View Personalised Offers on
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Thursday, June 19.

2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched

Harley-Davidson has formally revealed the pricing and availability of the 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup in India. The new collection features a combination of cruiser and touring motorcycles, showcasing enhancements in performance as well as new design elements. Reservations are currently being accepted at all Harley-Davidson dealerships throughout the country.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Fat Boy 114 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon18.1 kmpl
₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson 750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson 750
Engine Icon353 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Custom1250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250
Engine Icon1250.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 16 - 17 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Livewire (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson LiveWire
MaxSpeed Icon177 kmph
₹ 20.50 - 20.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Nightster (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Engine Icon975 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Bronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Bronx
Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : MY2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched in India. Here's what each model costs

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr spotted

Austrian bicycle manufacturer Brixton Motorcycles is poised to broaden its range with a new adventure touring model, or at least that appears to be the situation. The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr was recently spotted undergoing tests in India, suggesting a potential launch within this year. Brixton Motorcycles made its entry into the Indian market last year in collaboration with KAW Veloce Motors. The company currently offers the Crossfire 500X and 500XC, in addition to the Cromwell 1200 and 1200X.

Also Read : ⁠Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr spotted testing in India, will rival Honda NX500, Benelli TRK 502

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid revealed

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid gets the new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine paired with an electric starter motor generator in a parallel hybrid arrangement tuned for a combined output of 451 bhp and 790 Nm of peak torque. This is the same powertrain that’s available on the Lexus LX700h SUV. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 10-speed automatic transmission on the hybrid model. In contrast, the Land Cruiser 300 diesel draws power from a 3.3-litre turbocharged V6 engine tuned for 304 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid revealed as the most powerful LC ever, packs 451 bhp

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Brixton Toyota Land Cruiser

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.