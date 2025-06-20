Auto recap, June 19: 2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid revealed and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Thursday, June 19.

2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched

Harley-Davidson has formally revealed the pricing and availability of the 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup in India. The new collection features a combination of cruiser and touring motorcycles, showcasing enhancements in performance as well as new design elements. Reservations are currently being accepted at all Harley-Davidson dealerships throughout the country.

⁠Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr spotted

Austrian bicycle manufacturer Brixton Motorcycles is poised to broaden its range with a new adventure touring model, or at least that appears to be the situation. The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr was recently spotted undergoing tests in India, suggesting a potential launch within this year. Brixton Motorcycles made its entry into the Indian market last year in collaboration with KAW Veloce Motors. The company currently offers the Crossfire 500X and 500XC, in addition to the Cromwell 1200 and 1200X.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid revealed

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid gets the new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine paired with an electric starter motor generator in a parallel hybrid arrangement tuned for a combined output of 451 bhp and 790 Nm of peak torque. This is the same powertrain that’s available on the Lexus LX700h SUV. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 10-speed automatic transmission on the hybrid model. In contrast, the Land Cruiser 300 diesel draws power from a 3.3-litre turbocharged V6 engine tuned for 304 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

