Auto recap, June 18: 2026 Mahindra XUV700 spotted, Triumph Speed T4 gets new colour and more

Triumph Speed T4 gets new colour scheme

Triumph Motorcycles India has unveiled a new color option for the Speed T4. The Triumph Speed T4 is now offered in the Baja Orange paint scheme, with a price tag of ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). This new color option introduces a more vibrant shade to the motorcycle, featuring an orange and grey finish on the fuel tank, separated by a white stripe. The remaining components of the bike remain unchanged.

With the introduction of Baja Orange, the Triumph Speed T4 will now be available in five color options. The other colors, which include Caspian Blue with Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss with Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black with Pearl Metallic White, and Phantom Black with Storm Grey, will continue to be available for purchase.

Vida VX2 to get Battery As a Service

VIDA, the manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, is preparing to launch a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model beginning on July 1, 2025. This initiative aims to transform the purchasing and usage experience of electric two-wheelers for customers by providing a subscription-based battery service.

The company has also been promoting its forthcoming electric two-wheeler on social media, which will benefit from this new service as well.

Rather than buying the scooter and battery as a package, customers will have the option to finance the chassis and battery independently. This subscription model is intended to reduce the initial ownership cost by distributing battery-related expenses into monthly installments. Users will have the flexibility to select from various subscription plans tailored to their budget and anticipated usage. Additional information, including subscription pricing and available plan options, will be announced on July 1, 2025.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift spotted

Mahindra has commenced development on the updated version of the XUV700. This SUV was introduced in August 2021 and is due for a refresh, especially as its competitors have begun to close the gap. Recently, the facelifted version of the XUV700 was seen for the first time on Indian roads.

From the photographs, it is evident that the XUV700 will feature a new set of headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights. Additionally, a redesigned grille and an updated bumper are expected. While there are no noticeable changes on the sides, it is anticipated that a new set of alloy wheels will be introduced. The rear of the SUV is not visible in the spy footage, but minor modifications to the bumper and the addition of a connected LED lightbar are likely.

The XUV700 is already equipped with numerous features, and with this facelift, it is anticipated that Mahindra will incorporate several elements from its Born Electric vehicles. The 2026 XUV700 may now include self-parking capabilities, a digital key, a new Harmon Kardon sound system featuring Dolby Atmos, and an updated dashboard design inspired by the XEV 9e. Currently, it remains unconfirmed whether the XUV700 Facelift will include a third passenger screen. There is also a chance that the XUV700 will be equipped with a new steering wheel.

