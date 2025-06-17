Auto recap, June 16: 2025 Honda Transalp 750 launched, Citroen C3 Sport launched and more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it is released. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Monday, June 16.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 XL750 Transalp, enhancing its range of adventure motorcycles. With a price tag of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the XL750 Transalp will be available for purchase at Honda's BigWing dealerships, and customer deliveries are set to commence in July 2025.

Also Read : 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp launched in India at ₹10.99 lakh. Check details

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition launched

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced a limited-production variant of its premier electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition', priced at ₹1.30 crore, ex-showroom. This edition, limited to just 50 units, signifies the growing popularity of the EQS series in India and the brand's increasing market share in the luxury battery electric vehicle (BEV) sector.

The company has reported a remarkable 73 percent increase in its battery electric vehicle sales up to May 2025. This launch is part of Mercedes-Benz's strategy to enhance its retail footprint in India, which includes the inauguration of four new luxury retail showrooms in key cities across the country.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition' launched in India at ₹1.30 crore

Citroen C3 Sport Edition launched

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition has officially been introduced in India, starting at a price of ₹6.44 lakh ex-showroom. With a limited number of units available, this edition enhances the features of the standard C3, providing a combination of striking aesthetics, functional accessories, and a fresh exterior color.

Aimed at a more dynamic audience, the Sport Edition is tailored for a new generation of drivers who appreciate uniqueness and sporty design. The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is available at a price that is ₹21,000 higher than the standard variants. Additionally, the manufacturer is offering a Tech Kit, which includes a dashcam and a wireless charger, for an extra ₹15,000.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Sport Edition launched in India at ₹6.44 lakh. Check details

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: