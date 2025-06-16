Auto recap, June 15: India may ease EV rule, BMW hydrogen SUV, Skoda's used car business plan, Maserati MC25 in works

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, June 15.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

India may ease EV localisation rules as China’s rare earth export curbs hit supply chain

India is mulling easing its 50 per cent localisation requirement for electric vehicle (EV) makers and suppliers as the country is faced with global rare earth supply chain disruptions. The decision follows China's recent export curbs on rare earth elements—key materials employed in manufacturing magnets for electric motors. Although the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has yet to formally request a policy change, key stakeholders have raised concerns in closed-door discussions with government officials, a report by Bloomberg stated.

Skoda to bolster pre-owned car business, targets double sales volume in India

Skoda is aiming to scale up its pre-owned car sales business. The affordable premium car manufacturer that has witnessed significant success with the Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq SUVs now aims to ramp up its revenue in the Indian passenger vehicle market. In an attempt to achieve that target, the Volkswagen AG-owned Czech car manufacturer is now targeting to increase its efforts in both the new and used car segments, as revealed by a top executive of the company.

BMW plans hydrogen SUV for 2028 amid shifting EV market and regulatory changes

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) once held the promise of being the future of automotive mobility, but the worldwide situation is changing. Regulatory rollbacks, slowing consumer adoption, and renewed investment in internal combustion and hybrid technologies are forcing manufacturers to expand their strategies. And while most manufacturers are experiencing this stunning transition, many manufacturers are still designing BEVs as their primary offering, including BMW. But BMW is prioritising hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs) and positioning that technology as a longer-term complement to its battery-electric portfolio.

Maserati planning successor to MC20 supercar, files patent for MC25

Maserati MC20, the supercar from the Italian luxury car manufacturer, is already five years old. The Maserati MC20 made its official debut in September 2020, and the automaker seems to be working on the supercar's successor. Maserati has recently filed a new trademark for the nomenclature MC25 with the US Patent and Trademark Office. This sounds like a natural progression of the auto company's current nomenclature scheme for its supercars.

