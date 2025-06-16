Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, June 15: India May Ease Ev Rule, Bmw Hydrogen Suv, Skoda To Ramp Up Used Car Biz, Maserati Mc25 In Works

Auto recap, June 15: India may ease EV rule, BMW hydrogen SUV, Skoda's used car business plan, Maserati MC25 in works

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jun 2025, 07:27 AM
Follow us on:

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles. (Getty Images via AFP)
View Personalised Offers on
Maserati MC20
Check Offers

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, June 15.

India may ease EV localisation rules as China’s rare earth export curbs hit supply chain

India is mulling easing its 50 per cent localisation requirement for electric vehicle (EV) makers and suppliers as the country is faced with global rare earth supply chain disruptions. The decision follows China's recent export curbs on rare earth elements—key materials employed in manufacturing magnets for electric motors. Although the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has yet to formally request a policy change, key stakeholders have raised concerns in closed-door discussions with government officials, a report by Bloomberg stated.

Also Read : India may ease EV localisation rules as China’s rare earth export curbs hit supply chain

Skoda to bolster pre-owned car business, targets double sales volume in India

Skoda is aiming to scale up its pre-owned car sales business. The affordable premium car manufacturer that has witnessed significant success with the Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq SUVs now aims to ramp up its revenue in the Indian passenger vehicle market. In an attempt to achieve that target, the Volkswagen AG-owned Czech car manufacturer is now targeting to increase its efforts in both the new and used car segments, as revealed by a top executive of the company.

Also Read : Skoda to bolster pre-owned car business, targets double sales volume in India

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati GranTurismo
Engine Icon2992 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.72 - 2.90 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Ghibli
Engine Icon3799 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Levante
Engine Icon2987 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 1.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Quattroporte
Engine Icon3799 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.80 - 2.32 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Grecale
Engine Icon3000 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Compare View Offers

BMW plans hydrogen SUV for 2028 amid shifting EV market and regulatory changes

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) once held the promise of being the future of automotive mobility, but the worldwide situation is changing. Regulatory rollbacks, slowing consumer adoption, and renewed investment in internal combustion and hybrid technologies are forcing manufacturers to expand their strategies. And while most manufacturers are experiencing this stunning transition, many manufacturers are still designing BEVs as their primary offering, including BMW. But BMW is prioritising hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs) and positioning that technology as a longer-term complement to its battery-electric portfolio.

Also Read : BMW plans hydrogen SUV for 2028 amid shifting EV market and regulatory changes

Maserati planning successor to MC20 supercar, files patent for MC25

Maserati MC20, the supercar from the Italian luxury car manufacturer, is already five years old. The Maserati MC20 made its official debut in September 2020, and the automaker seems to be working on the supercar's successor. Maserati has recently filed a new trademark for the nomenclature MC25 with the US Patent and Trademark Office. This sounds like a natural progression of the auto company's current nomenclature scheme for its supercars.

Also Read : Maserati planning successor to MC20 supercar, files patent for MC25

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2025, 07:27 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility electric bike electric motorcycle electric scooter Maserati MC20 Maserati MC20 BMW Skoda luxury car hydrogen car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS