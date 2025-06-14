Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted

Copyright © HT Media Limited
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jun 2025, 08:58 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, June 13.

MG ZS EV gets a price cut

JSW MG Motor celebrates its sixth anniversary in India by announcing a price reduction across all variants of the ZS EV electric SUV. The 2025 MG ZS EV has received a significant price decrease of up to 4.44 lakh. The starting price for the ZS EV is now 16.75 lakh, reaching a maximum of 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This price reduction renders the ZS EV considerably more affordable, surpassing the prices of the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro (fixed battery option).

Also Read : MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh

Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV get lifetime warranty

Tata Motors is set to introduce a lifetime warranty with no limit on kilometres for the Curvv EV and Nexon EV. The term ‘lifetime’ pertains to a duration of fifteen years starting from the initial registration date of the vehicle at the local RTO office. Existing owners will also be eligible to receive these advantages.

It is crucial to highlight that only owners of the 45 kWh Nexon EV qualify for this benefit. For subsequent registrations, the warranty will be valid for 8 years or 1,60,000 km for both the Nexon EV 45 and Curvv EV. Tata emphasizes that all owners following the first must notify the brand regarding the transfer of ownership; otherwise, the battery warranty will not be provided. It is important to note that there are terms and conditions to get the lifetime warranty.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV get lifetime warranty

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 and S6 Scrambler spotted

Royal Enfield has commenced high-altitude testing of its inaugural electric motorcycles, the Flying Flea C6. Although the C6 has previously been seen on both Indian and international roads, this marks the first occasion we observe the S6 Scrambler in action on the streets. The company has already announced that the Flying Flea C6 is set to be launched in the fourth quarter of FY2026. Manufacturers evaluate their vehicles under diverse climatic conditions to gauge their performance, which explains why the Flying Flea motorcycles are currently in Ladakh.

Also Read : Royal Enfield's Flying Flea C6 and S6 Scrambler spotted at Ladakh

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2025, 08:58 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield electric vehicles EV ZS EV Tata Motors Curvv EV Nexon EV Flying Flea JSW MG Motor India
