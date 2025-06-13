Auto recap, June 12: RE Himalayan 750 & Himalayan Electric teased, Mercedes G 63 Collector's Edition launched and more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Thursday, June 12.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition launched

Jeep India has launched the new Grand Cherokee Signature Edition, priced at a premium of ₹1.54 lakh above the standard ex-showroom cost of ₹67.50 lakh. With a price tag of ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition includes additional accessories that are not found in the brand's standard accessory offerings.

This new edition of the SUV boasts added features such as a rear seat entertainment system, a dashboard monitoring camera, and motorised side steps. The Grand Cherokee made its debut in India in 2022 and competes with other luxury SUVs, including the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, among others.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition launched

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ has officially been introduced to the Indian market, priced at ₹4.3 crore ex-showroom. Only 30 units of this exclusive Collector's Edition will be produced. According to the brand, this new model embodies the spirit of India and draws inspiration from the Indian monsoon. Bookings are currently open, with deliveries expected to commence by the end of this year. It is noteworthy that the G 63 Collector's Edition will be accessible exclusively to Mercedes-Benz top-tier customers.

Royal Enfield has officially unveiled the larger Himalayan and Himalayan Electric for the first time. Although we have previously encountered the Himalayan Electric at both the 2023 EICMA and the 2024 EICMA, this marks the debut of the larger Himalayan. Royal Enfield transported both motorcycles to Khardungla Pass in Ladakh, which stands at an altitude of 18,380 feet.

The test mules of the new larger Himalayan have been observed multiple times on both global and Indian roads. The prototype of the Himalayan appears to be nearing production readiness.

This is not the first occasion we have witnessed the all-electric variant of the Himalayan. The brand has presented it to the public on two prior occasions at EICMA motor shows. The motorcycle has been enhanced with several production-spec components.

