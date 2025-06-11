Auto recap, June 10: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched, Citroen announces benefits and more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it arises. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, June 10.

Citroen announces benefits

Citroen has declared that it is commemorating its fourth anniversary in the Indian market. The company is providing discounts of up to ₹2.80 lakh on certain models until June 30th. Current Citroen owners will be eligible for a complimentary car spa during this time. For additional details regarding the anniversary promotions, customers may visit Citroen.in or reach out to their closest showroom.

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market, priced at ₹1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V features 37 mm upside-down front forks, which are expected to enhance stability, handling, and ride quality. Additionally, the handlebar has been hydroformed, which TVS claims will improve handling. Lastly, the motorcycle showcases new graphics along with red alloy wheels.

Apple CarPlay gets new features

Apple's CarPlay Ultra will soon be available in more vehicles, with manufacturers like Hyundai and Ford collaborating with Apple. The latest iOS 26 update introduces new features such as widgets and a redesigned interface, improving usability during navigation and messaging.

