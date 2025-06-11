Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, June 10: 2025 Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Launched, Citroen Announces Benefits And More

Auto recap, June 10: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched, Citroen announces benefits and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Jun 2025, 09:02 AM
Follow us on:

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The Citroen C3 is the most affordable car that the brand sells in India.
View Personalised Offers on
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Check Offers

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it arises. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, June 10.

Citroen announces benefits

Citroen has declared that it is commemorating its fourth anniversary in the Indian market. The company is providing discounts of up to 2.80 lakh on certain models until June 30th. Current Citroen owners will be eligible for a complimentary car spa during this time. For additional details regarding the anniversary promotions, customers may visit Citroen.in or reach out to their closest showroom.

Also Read : Citroen offers benefits of up to 2.80 lakh, celebrates 4th year in India

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market, priced at 1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V features 37 mm upside-down front forks, which are expected to enhance stability, handling, and ride quality. Additionally, the handlebar has been hydroformed, which TVS claims will improve handling. Lastly, the motorcycle showcases new graphics along with red alloy wheels.

Also Read : 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched at 1.54 lakh, gets USD forks and other upgrades

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Engine Icon197.75 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]
Engine Icon197.75 cc
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Engine Icon159.7 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.25 - 1.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100
Engine Icon197.0 cc Mileage Icon42.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.25 - 14.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 180
Engine Icon177.4 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Apple CarPlay gets new features

Apple's CarPlay Ultra will soon be available in more vehicles, with manufacturers like Hyundai and Ford collaborating with Apple. The latest iOS 26 update introduces new features such as widgets and a redesigned interface, improving usability during navigation and messaging.

Also Read : WWDC 2025: Apple CarPlay gets 3 new features with iOS 26

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2025, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Apache RTR 200 4V Citroen Basalt Aircross Apple Apple CarPlay
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS