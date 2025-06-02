Auto recap, June 1: VinFast India plan, Range Rover SV Masara launch, Tata-Toyota-Kia May sales & more…

The automotive industry is rapidly changing, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, June 1.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

VinFast confirms launch plans for India with VF7 & VF6. Bookings open this month

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast announced its foray into the Indian market a while back and even showcased its entire range at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January. The automaker has now confirmed its launch plans for India, which will kick off later this year with the launch of its maiden offerings, the VF7 and VF6. Both electric SUVs have been designed and developed in Vietnam, but will be adapted for Indian conditions. The automaker has also confirmed that bookings for both offerings will begin in June this year.

Range Rover SV Masara Edition launched in India at ₹ 4.99 crore. Restricted to only 12 units

Bringing its second India-exclusive special edition to the market, JLR has launched the new Range Rover SV Masara Edition, priced at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover SV Masara Edition is developed for India by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division and takes inspiration from the rare blue sapphire found in the Himalayas. This is the brand’s second India-exclusive edition after the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition launched last year, and much like the former, the new Masara Edition will be restricted to just 12 units.

Punch, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier SUVs couldn't save Tata sales from slumping; EVs record a marginal uptick

Tata Motors on Sunday reported that it registered a double-digit slump in the domestic passenger vehicle sales in May 2025. The homegrown auto giant that sells popular models such as Punch, Nexon, Safari, Harrier, and Curvv SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market, has registered 41,557 units last month, as compared to 46,697 units sold in the same month a year ago. This marked an 11 per cent year-on-year growth for the automaker in May this year. Besides the abovementioned SUVs, Tata Motors also sells Tiago, Tigor and Altroz in the Indian market.

Innova and Fortuner fuel Toyota to grow 22 per cent in May 2025

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has posted a year-on-year growth of 22 per cent in May 2025. The company sold 30,864 units during the month, including 29,280 units in domestic sales and 1,584 units exported. In May 2024, TKM had sold 25,273 units. The company also recorded 27 per cent growth in the first two months of FY 2025–26, selling 58,188 units, compared to 45,767 units in FY 2024–25.

Kia Carens Clavis fuels strong May sales, EV variant expected to launch soon

The Korean carmaker, Kia India, has reported a year-on-year growth of 14.43 per cent in May 2025, with total sales of 22,315 vehicles as compared to 19,500 units sold in May 2024. The company noted that the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis has received an overwhelming response. The MPV was launched at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2) review: A digital partner you can rely on roads

Keeping pace with the increasing consumer demand, dashcam qualities have been increasing rapidly to more advanced technologies. Instead of just capturing the video footage, many dashcams now come equipped with ADAS features as well. Also, the quality of the dashcam's footage is improving as well. Recently, we got our hands on the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2) and here is the review of it.

