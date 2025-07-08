Auto recap, July 7: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package and more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Monday, July 7.

2025 Triumph Speed 1200 RS launched

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has officially been introduced in India at a price of ₹20.39 lakh, ex-showroom.

With an increase of ₹2.44 lakh compared to the previous model, the new motorcycle offers significant mechanical and electronic enhancements aimed at improving the riding experience.

Even with the elevated price, Triumph’s flagship supernaked remains more competitively priced than its main European competitors, such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and KTM 1390 Super Duke R.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been introduced with the Prestige Package, which includes 10 dealer-installed and authentic accessories. These accessories consist of a door visor, hood emblem, rear door lid garnish, fender garnish, body cladding, front bumper garnish, headlamp garnish, rear bumper garnish, rear lamp garnish, and back door garnish.

Skoda Volkswagen India to bring Bentley luxury cars to India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) announced on Monday the expansion of its brand portfolio with the addition of Bentley, the iconic British automobile manufacturer. Bentley now joins as the sixth marque under the Group’s umbrella in India. As of this month, SAVWIPL has taken on the role of exclusive importer, distributor, and service provider for Bentley luxury vehicles in India. Previously, Bentley operated in the country through a partnership with Exclusive Motors.

Furthermore, Bentley India plans to enhance its market presence by introducing three new dealer partners in major metropolitan areas, starting with Bengaluru and Mumbai, and subsequently New Delhi. These new showrooms will serve India’s ultra-high-net-worth clientele, showcasing Bentley’s prestigious luxury car models.

