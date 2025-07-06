Auto recap, July 5: Honda City hybrid price cut, Bajaj MD interview, Tata Harrier EV booking milestone & more…

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, July 5.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Honda City Hybrid gets a price cut, more affordable by ₹ 1 lakh

Honda Cars India has dropped the price on the City e: HEV, the hybrid version of the popular sedan. The Honda City Hybrid is now priced at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded ZX variant, making it ₹1 lakh more affordable than before. The City e: HEV is the only hybrid sedan in its class, taking on the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and the like.

Also Read : Honda City Hybrid gets a price cut, more affordable by ₹1 lakh

Has the big bet on the Freedom CNG paid off? Bajaj ED Rakesh Sharma answers

Bajaj Auto made a bold move with the launch of the Freedom 125 last year, the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle. The bike promises significant savings over a conventional 125 cc commuter, without compromising on performance, comfort, and safety. It not only arrived with big promises but at a competitive price point. We even noted in our test ride last year that the bike was fairly well-equipped for its purpose, grabbing the right attention wherever it went. As the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG celebrates its first anniversary since launch, HT Auto caught up with Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, to understand more about the Freedom’s impact on volumes and the way forward for the CNG two-wheeler segment at large.

Also Read : Has the big bet on the Freedom CNG paid off? Bajaj ED Rakesh Sharma answers

Tata Harrier EV secures 10,000 bookings on the first day, production commences

On the first day of bookings, Tata Motors secured 10,000 orders for the Harrier EV, which is now in production. The electric SUV offers RWD and QWD configurations, impressive performance specs, advanced technology features, and multiple exterior colour options, including a sporty Stealth Edition.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV secures 10,000 bookings on the first day, production commences

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack 2 with 79 kWh battery pack launched

Mahindra and Mahindra have listened to the customer feedback and now they have introduced the larger 79 kWh battery pack to the Pack 2 variants of the XEV 9e and BE 6. Earlier, the Pack 2 variants were offered only with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. A special mention goes to the brand for offering an option to the current Pack 2 customers to upgrade to the bigger battery pack.

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack 2 with 79 kWh battery pack launched

Hyundai sales surpass 1.1 million units for sunroof-equipped cars in just 5 years

Hyundai Motor India has announced a new milestone with the automaker retailing over 1.1 million units, specifically of sunroof-equipped cars in the country. The South Korean auto giant achieved the landmark figure in just five years, a testament to the growing popularity of sunroofs among buyers in India. For customers looking at an aspirational purchase, the availability of a sunroof has been a major part of the buying decision.

Also Read : Hyundai sales surpass 1.1 million units for sunroof-equipped cars in just 5 years

Pioneer VREC-H520DC dashcam review: A worthy investment or just an expensive toy?

Pioneer's VREC-H520DC offers dual-channel recording and reliable footage quality. Despite some software issues and limited ADAS functionality, it remains a strong choice for those seeking dependable video evidence.

Also Read : Pioneer VREC-H520DC dashcam review: A worthy investment or just an expensive toy?

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: