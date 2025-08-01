Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more

The automotive sector is under go ing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Thursday, July 31.

Ather 450S with bigger battery launched

Ather Energy has launched a new version of its 450S electric scooter with a larger battery pack. This updated model comes equipped with a larger 3.7 kWh battery pack, giving it an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of up to 161 km. It is priced at ₹1,45,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Despite the improved range, the scooter retains its original performance specs. It continues to use the same 5.4 kW motor that produces 22 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 90 km/h. Riders can also choose from four modes—Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport—to balance efficiency with performance based on their riding style.

Tesla to open dealership in Delhi

Tesla is gearing up to strengthen its footprint in India with the upcoming launch of its second dealership, following the recent opening of its experience centre in Mumbai. The new outlet is located in Delhi’s Aerocity, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport—a prime spot that will cater to customers across Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad. A photo shared by a user on X shows that construction is nearly complete, and the dealership is expected to be fully operational in the coming months.

MG Astor gets a price hike

MG Motor has revised the pricing of the Astor SUV, increasing prices by up to ₹19,000 across all variants. Following this hike, the Astor now starts at ₹11.48 lakh and goes up to ₹17.63 lakh (ex-showroom). This update comes shortly after the SUV's recent model-year refresh, which saw the discontinuation of the turbo-petrol engine. The Astor is now offered exclusively with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available with both manual and CVT transmission options.

All variants have seen a price revision, though the hike varies depending on the trim. The base Sprint MT is now ₹18,000 costlier at ₹11.48 lakh. The Shine MT has seen the steepest increase of ₹19,000, bringing its price to ₹12.67 lakh. Meanwhile, the Select MT is now priced at ₹14 lakh—up by ₹18,000—and the Sharp Pro MT gets a ₹13,000 bump, costing ₹15.34 lakh.

As for the CVT variants, the Select CVT now comes at ₹15 lakh, following a ₹15,000 hike. The Sharp Pro CVT also gets a ₹15,000 increase and is now priced at ₹16.64 lakh. At the top of the range, the Savvy Pro CVT is now priced at ₹17.63 lakh, after a ₹17,000 revision.

