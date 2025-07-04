Auto recap, July 3: Royal Enfield Scram 440 sales resumed, Aprilia SR 175 to launch soon and more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Thursday, July 3.

Toyota launches service campaign

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’ at all authorized Toyota dealerships in South India, providing a variety of attractive benefits to assist customers in preparing their vehicles for the monsoon season. This campaign will be active throughout July. A complimentary 20-Point Vehicle Check-up is included, which encompasses crucial diagnostics for tyre and battery health to avert potential breakdowns.

Customers can enjoy up to a 10 percent discount on labour charges, resulting in considerable savings on both routine maintenance and services tailored for the monsoon.

The T Gloss Monsoon Care Package is available at a 10 percent discount: this specialized service package includes interior cleaning, windshield polishing, headlamp restoration, and odor neutralization—perfect for ensuring hygiene and visibility during rainy conditions. Additionally, there are special offers on tyres and batteries: exclusive discounts that guarantee reliability and improved safety.

Royal Enfield has resumed taking orders for the new Scram 440 in India, following a temporary halt in sales a few months ago. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 was introduced in January of this year as a successor to the Scram 411. Although this model featured numerous enhancements compared to its predecessor, including a larger and more powerful engine, various problems with the motorcycle led the manufacturer to cease sales for a period of time.

The problem was associated with a defective engine component on the Royal Enfield Scram 440. This component, known as the 'Woodruff key', connects the rotating elements to the shafts and is situated within the magneto assembly, requiring replacement. As a result of this issue, the motorcycle would not start after stalling during a ride. This problem was apparent in some of the initial bikes delivered to customers. Consequently, Royal Enfield opted to halt sales while deliveries were still in the early stages, until the issue was rectified.

Aprilia SR 175 to launch soon

Aprilia has primarily focused on its motorcycle lineup produced in India; however, the brand is preparing to refresh its sporty scooter in the Indian market shortly. The Italian manufacturer of two-wheelers will introduce the new Aprilia SR 175 scooter later this month, with the model already beginning to reach dealerships. The SR 175 is set to succeed the existing SR 160 and is anticipated to feature a larger engine with increased power, along with additional features.

The forthcoming Aprilia SR 175 bears a striking resemblance to the SR 160, except for the updated graphics and color choices. The new color scheme appears to draw inspiration from the RS 457 and Tuono 457 motorcycles within the brand's lineup. The overall design seems to remain largely the same, featuring the V-shaped headlamp, sharply designed front apron, and angular lines on the side panels. The model will maintain its 14-inch wheels, showcasing the exposed engine and rear suspension, which contributes to its sporty aesthetic.

