Auto recap, July 28: Kinetic DX launch, BYD's remote India biz, Steelbird production target & more…

Kinetic DX launched in India at ₹ 1.12 lakh, promises 116 km of range

The Kinetic DX has been launched in India, starting at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the comeback for the DX nameplate in the Kinetic lineup. The scooter is available in two variants - DX and DX+. Kinetic is offering three years or 30,000 km of standard warranty for the DX, while customers can opt for an extended warranty of nine years or one lakh km. It is available in five different colour choices - White, Blue, Black, Silver and Red. Bookings for the electric scooter are open from July 28. The OEM has said that interested consumers can book the EV at a token amount of ₹1,000. Also, deliveries will be restricted to 40,000 units, and deliveries will commence in October 2025.

BYD runs India business remotely amid Indo-China tensions. What it means?

Chinese car manufacturer BYD, which has already made its space in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, is forging ahead with its attempts to expand in the country despite roadblocks from the government that are preventing the EV major from conducting key business dealings here. Like many other Chinese companies, BYD has been unable to obtain visas for its executives owing to the geopolitical tensions between India and China since 2020. This has forced BYD to take a strategy of remote work.

Steelbird Hi-Tech eyes 60,000 daily output, plans largest integrated helmet ecosystem in India

Steelbird Hi-Tech is expanding its in-house helmet production, targeting 60,000 units/day and ₹1,300 crore revenue by FY26–27. MD Rajeev Kapur is pushing for policy reforms to curb fake helmets while launching 15 new models a year and building India’s most integrated helmet ecosystem.

