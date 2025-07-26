Auto recap, July 25: MG Cyberster launched, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, July 24.

TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new variant of its Ntorq 125 scooter, this time drawing inspiration from Marvel’s iconic superhero, Captain America. Dubbed the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition, the new model adds to the existing Super Squad series—a line-up that fuses comic book culture. With earlier editions paying homage to Iron Man, Spider-Man, and other characters, this latest release brings back Captain America with a refreshed look and new graphic treatment.

The “Super Soldier" edition builds on the 2020 Captain America-themed Ntorq, but the design has evolved. It now sports a camo-inspired body wrap with bold graphics, star insignias, and a more rugged, military aesthetic. These visual updates aim to connect with Gen Z riders who often look for products that reflect both style and personality. While the scooter remains mechanically unchanged, the design gives it a distinct identity that stands out on urban roads.

New Yezdi Roadster launch date revealed

Yezdi Motorcycles is preparing to unveil the refreshed Roadster in the country on August 12, 2025. The Yezdi Roadster is anticipated to receive a thorough update for the upcoming model year, featuring design modifications, enhanced build quality, and a redesigned engine. Importantly, Yezdi is also expected to implement similar updates for the Scrambler, which may be available for purchase on the same day.

MG Cyberster EV launched

MG has introduced the Cyberster, an electric convertible roadster in India, with a starting price of ₹72.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is exclusively available to customers who pre-reserved the electric sports car. For those who did not make reservations, the EV will be offered at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Cyberster marks the second model from the brand to be sold through the more upscale ‘MG Select’ dealerships. Although the Cyberster has already garnered significant attention internationally, it captured the interest of many in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where it was displayed for the first time.

