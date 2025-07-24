Auto recap, July 23: 2025 Renault Triber launch, MG Cyberster launch date reveal, Hero HF Deluxe Pro launch & more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, July 23.

Renault Triber facelift launched, prices start at ₹ 6.30 lakh

Renault India has launched the 2025 Triber facelift, bringing comprehensive upgrades to the MPV. The Renault Triber facelift arrives with a heavily reworked front and rear profile, and packs more features as well. Prices for the Triber facelift start from ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Cyberster to launch on July 25, produces over 500 bhp

JSW MG Motor India has announced that it will be launching the Cyberster electric sports car on July 25. Interested customers can book the electric vehicle through MG's newly launched MG SElect website or by visiting any authorised MG dealership. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025, the MG Cyberster is an all-electric roadster that will be offered through the brand’s premium retail channel, MG Select. It will be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV, which also made its debut at the same event.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched at ₹ 73,550, comes with i3S tech

Hero MotoCorp has added a new variant to its HF Deluxe range with the introduction of the HF Deluxe Pro. The new model comes with updates in both styling and functionality and is now available at an ex-showroom price of ₹73,550 (Delhi). This launch expands Hero’s presence in the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment, where the HF Deluxe has been a mainstay for many years. The Pro variant brings in changes aimed at improving rider convenience, fuel efficiency, and daily usability.

Hero Karizma XMR base variant discontinued, prices now start from ₹ 1.92 lakh

The Hero Karizma XMR lineup has been quietly revised, with the base variant now being delisted from the official website. With this move, the Karizma XMR is now only available in two trims – the Top and the newly introduced Combat edition – both of which come equipped with previously exclusive features.

