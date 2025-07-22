Auto recap, July 21: MG M9 EV launch, Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line review, Kia Carens Clavis EV booking and more…

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Monday, July 21.

MG M9 EV launched in India, comes as a fully loaded electric MPV

The JSW MG Motor India on Monday launched the M9 EV in the country, at a starting price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the EV will commence from August 10. It comes as a luxury electric MPV, challenging rivals such as Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire. It has been introduced as the first product from the MG Select and will be offered as a fully loaded electric MPV with all the bells and whistles. It will be sold through the premium retail network alongside the MG Cyberster, which is another interesting electric car from the car manufacturer.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line review: When grand becomes majestic

Recently launched in the Indian market, the Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line adds a distinct flair to the already well-established GLS range with its exclusive AMG-specific touches. The moment it rolled into my driveway during the golden hours of the evening, its sheer presence was undeniable. Drenched in a deep, dark shade and towering over everything else around it, I knew exactly at that moment that this wasn’t just another luxury SUV. This was Mercedes-Benz making a bold, unapologetic statement of luxury and dominance.

Kia Carens Clavis EV bookings to commence today at ₹ 25,000. Check details

The bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis EV are set to commence from July 22, 2025, at ₹25,000. The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes as an all-electric version of the internal combustion engine-propelled Carens Clavis. Available in four trims: HTK+, HTX, ER HTX, and ER HTX+, the Carens Clavis EV is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta completes 10 years in India with over 12 lakh units sold

Having been introduced in July 2015, the Hyundai Creta has now completed a decade in the Indian market. In the last decade, it has evolved from being a new entrant in the mid-size SUV space to a model that is continuously benchmarked in terms of volume sales and segment share. Its performance also mirrors overall shifts in consumer preferences, feature anticipation, and how the SUV segment itself has evolved in India. The Creta's ten-year stretch overlaps with a time when the SUV body form transitioned from niche to mass in India. The decade saw the competition in the mid-size SUV segment increase from two models in 2015 to well over a dozen models in 2025. Despite this, the Creta has maintained a leadership position in segment sales every completed year since its launch.

