Auto recap, July 20: Tata Harrier EV review, Honda Shine EV patent, Kinetic DX launch date & more

Tata Harrier.ev First Drive Review: Can It Be Your First EV?

Tata’s approach to its new model lineup is clear — it’s aiming to challenge every car segment with a diverse range of offerings, building almost everything its engineers can conceive. The Harrier, which gained steady traction after its launch, is now a headache for its rivals with its huge popularity in the urban markets. Tata's next move wasn’t really a surprise — an electrified version of the car, in tune with the evolving buyers' needs. Harrier.ev is Tata's latest electric SUV offering. How is to drive? Read on to find out.

Honda Shine 100 to get an all-electric iteration, patents reveal

Honda seems to be working on an affordable electric bike, which is based on the Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has filed a patent application for the electric motorcycle, which has revealed the upcoming EV's design and technology plans. As it appears, the OEM is planning to bring an ultra-inexpensive electric motorcycle to the market that would help the brand tap a segment which has so far been dominated by models with higher price tags.

Iconic Kinetic DX to return as EV, to be launched on July 28. Check details

The Kinetic DX is making a comeback in electric guise. The Kinetic Green DX is slated for launch on July 28, 2025. This would be Kinetic’s second attempt at reviving a legacy nameplate after the E-Luna recently. The Kinetic DX scooter, produced from 1984 to 2007 by a joint venture between India's Kinetic Engineering and Japan's Honda Motor Company, was based on the Honda NH Series scooters and powered by a 98 cc two-stroke, air-cooled engine. The new one will be an all-electric model instead.

Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition launched in India at ₹ 2.07 crore, wears a plethora of updates

Porsche has launched the Taycan 4S Black Edition in India, which comes as a stealthy-looking iteration of the electric flagship sedan of the German high-performance car manufacturer. Launched at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom), the Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition is Rs 11 lakh expensive compared to the standard Taycan 4S.

