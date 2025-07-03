Auto recap, July 2: Hyundai Creta sales, Mahindra Vision.S concept teaser, Tata Harrier EV booking & more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, July 2.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Hyundai Creta tops SUV sales in India for June 2025, marks 10 years in market

The Hyundai Creta SUV has retained its seat as the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for the third consecutive time. With 15,786 units sold in June 2025, it has solidified its position as one of the best-rated compact SUVs within the competitive Indian auto market. Debuted in 2015, the Creta has gained a strong customer base due to numerous factors, including exterior design, spacious cabin, an extensive feature list, and multiple options for the engine and gearbox.

Tata Harrier EV bookings commenced at ₹ 21,000

The bookings for the Tata Harrier EV have commenced from July 2, 2025, onwards at ₹21,000. The flagship electric vehicle from the stables of Tata Motors was launched on June 3, 2025. The EV is available across five broad variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD, priced between ₹21.49 lakh to ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car sales slump for second straight month in June amid subdued buyer sentiment, SUVs continue to thrive

In June 2025, the Indian passenger vehicle market registered mixed results. Two major players, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, recorded 13 per cent and 12 per cent domestic sales declines, owing to the weak small car demand and geopolitical crisis. On the other hand, automakers such as Mahindra, Toyota, and MG Motor that sell SUVs and not small cars, witnessed a significant growth last month, which was driven by robust demand for utility vehicles as well as electric vehicles.

Mahindra Vision.S concept teased ahead of debut on August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for a massive showcase of its future models on August 15, 2025, and the automaker has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Vision.S concept. The Mahindra Vision.S Concept teaser shows a glimpse of the upright nose, a clamshell bonnet with vents, and flared wheel arches, hinting at a sharply styled SUV. Interestingly, Mahindra teased a new concept called the ‘Vision.T’ a few days prior.

Kia Carens Clavis EV teased with 490 km range, launch on July 15

Kia India is all set to enter the mass-market EV space, and the automaker has taken the wraps off the new Carens Clavis EV. The new Kia Carens Clavis EV will make its global debut on July 15, 2025, and prices will be announced on the same day. The teaser reveals the Carens Clavis EV will be identical to its ICE version, albeit with a few changes. The manufacturer also promises a range of 490 km on a full charge.

MG M9 India-spec features, range and variants confirmed: Here's what you should know

The MG M9 all-electric three-row luxury MPV is set to be launched on our shores soon, and we now have all the details about the India-spec model. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi, this is one of JSW MG Motor’s flagship electric offerings and the fifth EV for the Indian market. Bookings have been open since May 2025 for a token amount of ₹51,000. The M9 will be sold alongside the Cyberster electric sports car via MG Select, the brand’s premium retail network. It will compete in the luxury MPV segment against the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival. This is the first people-carrier from the brand in India, and with its CBU status, it is expected to be priced between the ₹65-70 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

