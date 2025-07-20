Auto recap, July 19: 2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid review, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition launch & more…

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Saturday, July 19.

2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid Review: Does the tech make a difference?

The Yamaha FZ has been a long-running commuter that has proven itself in style, performance, and reliability. The manufacturer has regularly updated the motorcycle with new features and tech to keep it relevant in a heavily contested segment, and the latest revision brings new improvements to the FZ range in the form of the new FZS-Fi Hybrid. The new mild-hybrid setup promises improved fuel efficiency and enhanced performance. Does it make a difference big enough for you to spend the extra money?

2025 TVS NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition teased ahead of launch

TVS Motor Company has dropped the teaser for the new NTorq 125 Super Squad edition on its social media handles. The TVS NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition has been on sale for a while now and features a superhero-themed livery inspired by Marvel characters. The previous iterations saw special livery inspired by superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, and Black Panther. It needs to be seen which new characters the brand introduces this year.

Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe Black Edition launched, priced from ₹ 1.80 crore

Porsche has listed the new Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Edition in India. As the name suggests, the new limited edition brings a blacked-out look to the exterior and interior of the luxury SUVs. The new Porsche Cayenne Black Edition is priced at ₹1.80 crore, commanding a ₹31 lakh premium. Meanwhile, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Black Edition will set you back by ₹1.87 crore, attracting a ₹32 lakh premium. All prices are ex-showroom.

