Auto recap, July 17: Maruti Ertiga & Baleno get 6 airbags, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched and more

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has officially been introduced in India, starting at a price of ₹46.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 218 M Sport variant. In contrast, the 218 M Sport Pro variant is priced at ₹48.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Bookings for this entry-level luxury sedan began a few weeks ago via BMW's official website and authorized dealerships throughout India. Produced at the company's Chennai facility, the refreshed 2 Series Gran Coupe competes with rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Audi A3 Sedan, and Toyota Camry in the premium compact sedan market.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography launched

JLR’s Range Rover has officially announced the introduction of the new Range Rover Velar Autobiography variant in India, which adds a more opulent option to the SUV lineup. The Range Rover Velar Autobiography is priced at ₹89.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹5 lakh pricier than the Dynamic SE variant.

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography boasts a variety of enhancements that promise an even more luxurious experience. This model features a sliding panoramic roof, fully extended Windsor leather upholstery, Suedecloth headlining, and a Meridian 3D surround sound system. Additional features include 20-way massage electrically adjustable front seats, power-recline rear seats, configurable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, an air purification system, and more.

Maruti Suzuki adds 6 airbags to Ertiga and Baleno

Maruti Suzuki has refreshed its best-selling Ertiga MPV and Baleno hatchback by making six airbags standard across both models. This enhancement in safety features follows closely on the heels of Toyota's introduction of six airbags in the Glanza, which is the badge-engineered variant of the Baleno. In conjunction with these new safety upgrades, Maruti has also raised the prices of both vehicles, with an increase of 1.4 per cent for the Ertiga and 0.5 per cent for the Baleno.

As a result of this price adjustment, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available at a price range of ₹8.96 lakh to ₹13.25 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹6.70 lakh and ₹9.92 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

