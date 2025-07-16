Auto recap, July 15: VinFast opens bookings, Kia Carens Clavis EV launched and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, July 15.

VinFast VF7 and VF6 bookings open

VinFast India has commenced the acceptance of bookings for the VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs. Prospective customers may visit the official website of the brand, vinfastauto.in, and submit a token amount of ₹21,000 to secure their booking. This amount is entirely refundable. The launch of the VF7 and VF6 is scheduled for August.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 490 km 490 km ₹ 17.99 - 24.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens Clavis 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 - 21.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Syros EV 390 km 390 km ₹ 14 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Both models will be manufactured locally at VinFast's forthcoming factory situated in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The VinFast VF6 is expected to be the more mainstream option, competing against the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and similar vehicles. Conversely, the VinFast VF7 will serve as the more upscale choice, competing with the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and others.

Also Read : VinFast VF7 and VF6 bookings open, launch to happen in August

Tesla Model Y launched

Tesla, the renowned global electric vehicle manufacturer, has finally made its entry into the Indian market after much anticipation. The company has launched its most popular Model Y SUV in the country, starting at a price of ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The inaugural dealership for the brand has been opened at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, and the Tesla Model Y will be offered in both RWD and Long Range RWD variants. The premium Long-Range variant is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Nevertheless, the manufacturer is not providing the fully autonomous driving feature with the vehicle initially. The full self-driving capability will incur an additional cost of ₹6 lakh. Furthermore, the car maker has included a disclaimer on its website stating that the currently available features necessitate active driver supervision. The vehicle is equipped with over-the-air updates as these self-driving functionalities progress.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y launched in India at ₹59.89 lakh. But will it drive itself? Find out…

Kia Carens Clavis EV launched

Kia has introduced its inaugural mass-market electric vehicle in India, known as the new Carens Clavis EV. The pricing for the new Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh and can reach up to ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest model is built on the localized E-GMP platform and shares its foundational elements with the recently unveiled facelifted Carens Clavis. According to Kia, this new electric people mover guarantees the same level of comfort and a premium cabin experience, all while achieving zero tailpipe emissions. Bookings will commence on July 22, 2025.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with 490 km range, prices start at ₹17.99 lakh

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: