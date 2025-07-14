Auto recap, July 13: Loose FASTag users to be blacklisted, Mahindra and Uno Minda to produce rare-earth magnets

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Sunday, July 13.

Loose FASTag users to be blacklisted by NHAI

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is ready to take strict action against the national highway users who don't paste the FASTag stickers on the designated spot on the car windshield. The NHAI has further strengthened its policy of immediately reporting and blacklisting of loose FASTags, which is a practice commonly known as ‘tag-in-hand’. The agency aims to take this step in an attempt to curb toll fraud and ease congestion at toll plazas.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in an official statement has said that this move will make the toll operations further smooth. The release also stated that in view of upcoming initiatives like the Annual Pass System and Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling, it is critical to address this issue to ensure FASTag authenticity and system reliability. With the move, the authority has further streamlined its policy for the toll collecting agencies and concessionaires to immediately report loose FASTags.

Mahindra and Uno Minda to produce rare-earth magnets in India

Auto manufacturer Mahindra, as well as auto component manufacturer Uno Minda, are eyeing the local production of rare earth magnets in India with an aim to cut reliance on China. This plan is being devised keeping in sync with the Indian government's initiative to incentivise the production of the critical components.

Indian Auto Sector Struggles in Q1 FY26 Amid Rising Costs, Slowing Exports

India's auto sector is likely to be hit with margin pressure once again during the first quarter of FY26, a recent report by HDFC Securities has stated.

The report does not give an optimistic outlook for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) since a mix of elevated input prices, softer demand, and regulatory changes could dent profitability in the short term.

