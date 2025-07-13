Auto recap, July 12: Vida VX2 Plus first ride review, VinFast VF6 and VF7 booking, Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG launch & more..

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Saturday, July 12.

Hero MotoCorp’s Vida VX2 Plus first ride review: Is it value for money?

The Vida VX2 from Hero MotoCorp's EV-only subsidiary Vida comes as a practical commuter scooter equipped with some fun-to-ride features. Availability of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme makes it more lucrative for the consumers. We got to ride the Vida VX2 Plus in Bengaluru and tested it thoroughly to bring you a comprehensive review of the electric scooter.

Tesla releases first teaser ahead of India launch for the first time

Tesla has released its first teaser on its social media. The teaser is quite simple, you can see the Tesla's logo and ‘India’ text, and the caption says ‘Coming Soon’. The brand is already prepping to inaugurate its first dealership in India. It will be located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The first experience centre will open on July 15. The electric cars have already landed in India, and we expect they are already in the experience centre because they were recently spotted being offloaded right outside the building. The second experience centre by Tesla will be opened in New Delhi. The brand already has an office in Bangalore, and Tesla is also looking for warehouses in Karnataka and Gurugram.

VinFast VF6 & VF7 pre-bookings commence on July 15, to begin India operations with 32 dealerships

VinFast Auto India has announced it will officially begin accepting pre-bookings for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs from July 15, 2025. The Vietnamese automaker is preparing its arrival in the Indian market and has signed dealer partner agreements with 13 dealer groups. The electric vehicle manufacturer will commence operations in India with 32 dealerships across 27 cities nationwide, and will set up a 3S (sales, service & spares) network.

Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line launched at ₹ 1.4 crore

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the new GLS 4MATIC AMG Line in India, adding a bold and dynamic dimension to its flagship luxury SUV lineup. Building on the success of the GLS, which has already crossed 16,000 units on Indian roads, the AMG Line brings in a performance-inspired aesthetic along with refined luxury and enhanced sporty attributes. The GLS AMG Line is priced at Rs. 1.4 cr (GLS 450 AMG Line) and Rs. 1.43 cr (GLS 450d AMG Line).

