Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launch, Ather Rizta new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price cut, June auto sales

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, July 1.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Vida VX2 launched at ₹ 59,490 with battery subscription, priced at ₹ 99,490 with battery

The electric vehicle division of Hero MotoCorp, Vida has launched its new entry-level electric scooter- the Vida VX2. Launched at ₹59,490, with battery as a service, the new model expands the current Vida V2 lineup, which consists of the V2, V2 Pro, V2 Lite and V2 Plus. Interestingly, the VX2 becomes the first offering from Vida to get battery as a service with a cost of 96 paise per km. The outright buying cost of the VX2 is ₹99,490, ex-showroom.

Also Read : Vida VX2 launched at ₹59,490 with battery subscription, priced at ₹99,490 with battery

Ather Rizta S 3.7kWh variant launched at ₹ 1.37 lakh, offers 159 km claimed range

The Ather Rizta lineup has been expanded with the addition of the Rizta S 3.7 kWh battery pack variant. Priced at ₹1.37 lakh, ex-showroom, the new variant sits above the Rizta Z 2.9 kWh variant, which is priced at ₹1.31 lakh, ex-showroom. The new variant features the larger 3.7 kWh battery pack, which was earlier available with the Rizta Z 3.7 kWh variant.

Also Read : Ather Rizta S 3.7kWh variant launched at ₹1.37 lakh, offers 159 km claimed range

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets price cut, 10-year warranty as Yamaha marks 70th anniversary

Yamaha Motor has launched a limited-period offer on its RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter range in India. On its 70th anniversary globally, the company is offering a price cut of up to ₹10,000 (on-road) and an additional 10-year warranty package at no additional cost. The promotion will be offered on both the regular and Street Rally variants of the scooter.

Also Read : RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets price cut, 10-year warranty as Yamaha marks 70th anniversary

Maruti Suzuki clocks 6 per cent sales decline in June 2025, exports cushion the blow

Maruti Suzuki India Limited registered total auto sales of 1,67,993 units in June 2025. With this, the company marks a decline of six per cent year-on-year, down from the 1,79,228 units sold in June 2024. The month’s performance was marked by strong export demand, which helped cushion a decline in domestic volumes. The company attributes the domestic sales slump to a larger decline in the mass-market small car segments.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki clocks 6 per cent sales decline in June 2025, exports cushion the blow

Tata Motors PV sales fall 15% in June 2025; Tiago, Altroz show resilience

In June 2025, Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business reported total wholesales of 37, quotes, a 15 per cent decline from its wholesales of 43,624 units in June 2024. These wholesale figures include all sales (ICE and electric) in the domestic and international markets. In the domestic market, Tata Motors' wholesale stood at 37,083 units in June 2025, down from 43,524 in June 2024. In particular, electric wholesales were up, with the company selling a total of 5,228 EVs (including exports) in June, which represented a 12 per cent year-on-year increase with respect to June 2024.

Also Read : Tata Motors PV sales fall 15% in June 2025; Tiago, Altroz show resilience

Mahindra registers 14 per cent growth in June 2025, marks its best quarter for SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in total auto sales for June 2025, with volumes hitting 78,969 units across all segments. The growth in sales was driven by sustained demand within the utility vehicles and three-wheeler segments. This aided the company in concluding its best-ever quarter for SUV sales, marking an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the segment. In the passenger vehicles segment, domestic SUV sales stood out with 47,306 units sold in June 2025, compared to the 40,022 units sold in the same month last year. The company sold a total of 48,329 utility vehicles during the month, including exports.

Also Read : Mahindra registers 14 per cent growth in June 2025, marks its best quarter for SUVs

Hyundai sells 60,924 units in June 2025, SUVs contribute 67.6% to domestic sales

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) achieved total sales of 60,924 units during June 2025, and out of that, 44,024 units were in the domestic market and 16,900 units were exported. Despite being confronted with headwinds related to geopolitical and macroeconomic indicators, total domestic sales held flat; SUVs remained dominant and unyielding. The company reaffirmed that SUVs accounted for 67.6 per cent of its overall domestic sales during June, a testament to increasing consumer affinity for high-riding, feature-loaded models across segments.

Also Read : Hyundai sells 60,924 units in June 2025, SUVs contribute 67.6% to domestic sales

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: