Auto recap, Jan 8: Hyundai cars updated, Skoda Enyaq unveiled, BMW's mega plan for Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, January 8.

BMW India reveals mega plans for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

BMW Group India is gearing up to make its presence at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo also known as the Auto Expo. BMW Group has announced that it will showcase a plethora of launches and displays from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. The German manufacturer plans to debut the new BMW X3 which is categorised as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). Additionally, the pavilion will be a crowd-puller including models like the all-electric BMW i7, BMW X7, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase and high-performance models such as the BMW M5, BMW M4 and the BMW M2. BMW Motorrad is also set to turn heads with the launch of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. Complementing this is the introduction of the new BMW S 1000 RR. Also, there will be BMW M1000 XR, BMW F900 GS and BMW G310 GS. Electric two-wheeler models like the BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04 will also be on showcase. MINI India will launch a special MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack which combines MINI's signature design language with sporty JCW elements. The new MINI family lineup including the MINI Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman will also be on display.

Hyundai Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios get new variants and lineup-wide updates

Hyundai Motor India has launched new variants of the Verna, Venue and Grand i10 Nios. Besides the new variants, Hyundai Venue, Verna and Grand i10 Nios have also been updated with new features as well across the variants. This major upgrade comes right before the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Porsche Macan EV to make India debut on January 17, gets 590 km of range

Porsche Macan EV will make its India premiere on January 17, 2025, during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Macan EV was earlier launched in India at ₹1.65 crore, ex-showroom and is only available in the Porsche Macan Turbo-electric variant with two trim levels. The electric luxury SUV produces about 576 bhp in standard mode. However, the performance can also be boosted up to 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of torque when Launch Control is enabled with Overboost.

Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with enhanced range of up to 597 km

Skoda Auto has officially unveiled the 2025 Enyaq EV for the global markets with several updates over the outgoing electric car. The latest version of the electric car from the Czech auto giant gets an updated design, improved aerodynamics, and enhanced range along with a host of new features over its predecessor. It is also slightly larger than the Enyaq EV which first made its debut back in 2021. The 2025 Enyaq EV will be launched in European markets first with the India launch expected to take place later this year.

