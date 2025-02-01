Auto recap, Jan 31: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, MG Cyberster pre-bookings open and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, often posing challenges in staying informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, January 29.

MG Cyberster EV pre-bookings open

JSW MG Motor India has commenced pre-bookings for its all-electric sports car, the Cyberster. This electric vehicle was initially presented in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is set to be available for purchase in the Indian market in the upcoming months. The Cyberster will be offered for sale through the newly established MG Select dealerships by JSW MG Motor India.

The standard variant produces 36 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 90 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph comes up in 7.8 seconds. The Recon variant produces 40 bhp and 100 Nm. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.8 seconds while 100 kmph mark takes 7.7 seconds. Ultraviolette offers three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has officially been introduced to the Indian market. The standard model is available at a price of ₹2.99 lakh, while the Recon variant is priced at ₹3.99 lakh. These prices are introductory and are applicable ex-showroom. Bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet are currently open, with deliveries expected to commence in March 2025.

Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched

Ola Electric has unveiled its latest S1 series of electric scooters, which are built on the company's new Gen 3 platform. A total of eight models have been introduced, beginning with the S1 Pro+, followed by the S1 Pro, and then the S1 X and S1 X+. These scooters will be available with various battery pack options. Additionally, the manufacturer will maintain the sale of its Gen 2 scooters, offering discounts of up to ₹35,000.

