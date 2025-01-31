Auto recap, Jan 30: Suzuki Jimny launched in Japan, Skoda celebrates 25 years and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, January 28.

Made-in-India Jimny launched in Japan

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door has officially debuted in Japan under the name ‘Jimny Nomade’. This model, produced in India by Maruti Suzuki, was introduced to the Indian market in 2023 and is now being exported to Japan from the company's facility located in Gurugram, Haryana. In Japan, the starting price is set at 26,51,000 Yen, with the upper range reaching 27,50,000 Yen (approximately ₹14.86 lakh to ₹15.41 lakh).

TVS X electric scooters deliveries begin

The TVS X made its debut in India in 2023, with the manufacturer officially beginning the distribution of this new premium electric scooter. The initial units of the TVS X were handed over to customers in December 2024 in Bengaluru, and the company intends to gradually extend deliveries to additional cities. Launched as the brand's flagship electric scooter, the TVS X comes with a significant price of ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda celebrates 25 years in India

Skoda Auto is commemorating 25 years of its operations in India, having entered the market in January 2000. The Czech automaker was the inaugural representative of the Volkswagen Group in India and established the groundwork for its manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in Maharashtra. With a legacy spanning 130 years, the brand has now dedicated a significant quarter of a century to the Indian automotive landscape.

Skoda India commenced its operations in a temporary facility prior to the establishment of its manufacturing plant, allowing for the local assembly of its first model, the Octavia. Launched in 2001 within the premium D-segment, this sedan quickly gained popularity due to its impressive driving dynamics and spirited petrol and diesel engines. The success of the Octavia subsequently facilitated the introduction of additional global models from the brand, such as the Superb, Laura (the second-generation Octavia), Fabia, Yeti, Karoq, and Kodiaq.

