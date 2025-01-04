Auto recap, Jan 3: Maruti e Vitara to be sold via Nexa, Kawasaki and Honda announces offers

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, January 4.

Honda City and Elevate gets discounts

Honda Cars has unveiled its discount program for January in anticipation of an upcoming price adjustment for its vehicle lineup. The company has disclosed the discount rates and details for its flagship models, including the Elevate SUV, City, and City hybrid sedans, available this month. Customers can benefit from discounts of up to ₹90,000, depending on the specific model and variant. This promotional offer will remain valid for these three models until the end of the month. Notably, the newly launched generation of the Amaze sub-compact sedan is not included in this scheme; however, the previous generation Amaze is still available with the discount offer.

As part of its New Year promotional efforts, Honda Cars is preparing to implement a price increase across its entire range. In December, the company announced a planned price hike of up to two percent, effective from January 1. The official new price list has yet to be released, and the increase will specifically affect the Elevate, City, and City hybrid variants.

(Read more: Elevate and City get discounts in January as Honda prepares for price hike)

Kawasaki announces offers on its motorcycles

Kawasaki has revealed promotional benefits reaching up to ₹45,000 on several models, including the Z900, Ninja 650, Versys 650, Ninja 300, and Ninja 500, as part of its 'New Year, New Beginnings' initiative. These offers will be available from January 1, 2025, and will continue until January 31, 2025, or until the inventory is depleted. The discounts vary from ₹15,000 to ₹45,000 across the aforementioned motorcycles in Kawasaki India's lineup.

(Read more: New Year bonanza offer: Kawasaki announces benefits up to ₹45,000)

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be sold through Nexa outlets

Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara is poised to make its inaugural appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company has shared a fresh teaser on social media via its Nexa account, indicating that this new electric vehicle will be available for purchase at Nexa dealerships. The e Vitara was previously introduced in the global market and was presented as the eVX concept at various automotive exhibitions.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara teased ahead of debut, will be sold through Nexa outlets)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: