Auto recap, Jan 29: Ola Gen 3 electric scooter revealing date, Honda opening new electric 2-wheeler plant and more

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the field. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Thursday, January 29.

⁠Honda to open new dedicated electric two-wheeler plant

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has revealed its intention to establish a specialized electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility in India, set to commence operations by 2028. This initiative is part of the company's strategic plans for its motorcycle division. The announcement was made from Japan shortly after Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), its Indian subsidiary, launched its first electric two-wheelers for the market, namely the Active e and QC1.

Also Read : ⁠Honda to open new dedicated electric two-wheeler plant in India by 2028

McLaren hits new milestone in India

McLaren Automotive has achieved a significant sales milestone, having sold 50 vehicles since its entry into the Indian market. The brand officially launched in India in 2022 and has recorded a sales figure of 50 units. Although 50 units may appear modest, it is important to note that McLaren's most affordable supercar in India starts at a price of ₹4.5 crore.

To commemorate this notable achievement, McLaren organized a celebratory drive for its customers, which took place from Udaipur to Mount Abu and back. The event was inaugurated by Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar at the historic Manak Chowk.

Also Read : McLaren hits new milestone in India with 50 cars sold

Ola Gen 3 electric scooters to be revealed on 31st Jan

Ola Electric has announced that they will be revealing the electric scooters based on the Gen 3 platform on 31st January. The latest platform will come with host of upgrades and the brand says that the new platform has a revolutionary approach.

Also Read : Ola Gen 3 electric scooter to be revealed on 31st January

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition teased

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a teaser for the new Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition across its social media platforms, suggesting that a launch is forthcoming. The teaser indicates that the Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition will feature several enhancements, such as updated body graphics and an improved suspension system. It is anticipated that the updated Karizma XMR 210, which was presented at EICMA 2024, will be released alongside the new Combat Edition.

Also Read : Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition teased ahead of launch soon

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST to launch soon

Harley-Davidson has listed the Pan America 1250 ST on the Indian website. The ST is the road-going version of the adventure tourer. The motorcycle was unveiled recently in the global market and is expected to launch soon in India. The Pan America 1250 ST gets several cosmetic changes and mechanical ones as well.

(Read more: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST listed on India website, will launch soon)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: