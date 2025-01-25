Auto recap, Jan 24: Ducati DesertX Discovery teased, Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, January 24.

Ducati DesertX Discovery teased

Ducati India is all-set to launch a new variant of the DesertX adventure tourer in the Indian market. It is called DesertX and it will sit between the standard DesertX and DesertX Rally. It is expected to be priced around ₹21 lakh ex-showroom. Ducati says that the Discovery variant is meant to go touring and come with a few standard features as well.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Discovery teased ahead of launch

Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships

Hyundai Creta Electric has started arriving at dealershis. The token amount for booking one is ₹25,000. It is expected that the deliveries will start soon in the Indian market. Hyundai Motor India Limited launched the Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The prices start at ₹18 lakh and go up to ₹23.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

(Read more: Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships)

Hungarian motorcycle manufacturer Keeway has launched the K300 SF (streetfighter) in India, with an introductory price of ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model is an enhanced iteration of the K300N, which was previously available in the market. The K300 SF not only comes with a new designation but also features a significant price reduction of ₹60,000. Keeway's operations in India are managed by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), a subsidiary of the Mahavir Group. It is important to note that this introductory price is available exclusively to the first 100 customers.

(Read more: New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at ₹1.69 lakh)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: