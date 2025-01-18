Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto Recap, Jan 17: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Hero Motocorp Unveil Exciting Products At Auto Expo 2025

Auto recap, Jan 17: Auto Expo 2025 takes off with a bang; Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp unveil exciting products

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, January 17.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the leading Indian carmaker’s debutante electric vehicle for the country, has been unveiled for India. The e Vitara made its global debut in 2024 in Milan, Italy. Interestingly, the e Vitara will be launched in India first before making its way to European markets, Japan and even central and South America. Moreover, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be produced at the company’s Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant and will be exported to other markets.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. Check range, features and specifications

Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta EV launched in India

Hyundai Creta EV was officially launched in the Indian car market at Auto Expo 2025 on Friday and has a starting price of 18 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Offered with two battery pack options, the pricing of the Creta EV goes up to 19.99 lakhs (introductory ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta EV is looking to put the company's EV plans in the country in the mainstream because while the likes of Ioniq 5 and Kona EV have been around for some time, the Creta EV is the first ‘affordable’ model from the South Korean manufacturer.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta EV launched in India. And you need to pay…

Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 launched

Hero Motocorp has launched the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 scooters at the Auto Expo 2025 being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Hero Xoom 125 starts at a price of 86,400 whereas the Xoom 160 starts at 1.48 lakh (both ex-showroom). Hero has launched the Xoom 125 in mainly two variants namely: VX and ZX. The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option. The Xoom 160 on the other hand is placed in the premium scooter category with a bigger engine and advanced technology.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 launched starting at 86,900

Auto Expo 2025: Hero XPulse 210 launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Hero XPulse 210 has been launched in India at 175,800 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is expected that it will replace the XPulse 200 in the manufacturer's lineup. The motorcycle was first showcased at EICMA 2024 last year.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Hero XPulse 210 launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Here's how much it costs…

Auto Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access makes global debut with 95 km range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications. The new Suzuki e-Access will take on the Honda Activa e, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 and the like in the electric scooter segment.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access makes global debut with 95 km range

Above are some of the key launches and unveiling HT Auto covered on Day 1 of Auto Expo 2025, to get all the happenings, check this.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM IST
