Auto recap, Jan 16: Hyundai Creta EV drive review, Mahindra XEV 9e gets 5-star BNCAP rating & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, January 16.

Hyundai Creta EV drive review

Hyundai Creta has easily been one of the most significant launches in India and the SUV's phenomenal success over the past decade has helped it find as many as 1.1 million homes here. For a company that now wants to have a larger say in the electric car segment, selecting Creta as an EV was but an obvious choice. We test-drove the Hyundai Creta EV in Chennai recently and through the course of our journey of exactly 147 kilometres, came out with clear observations. What, why and how?

Mahindra XEV 9e scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

Mahindra XEV 9e has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 32 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection. It is now the safest vehicle that is currently on sale in the Indian market. The adult occupant test showed good protection in all areas in the side movable deformable barrier test, side pole impact test and front offset deformable barrier test. It scored a full 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and side movable deformable barrier test. The electric coupe SUV was equipped with airbags, belt load limiters, pre-tensioners and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Mahindra BE 6 scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

The Mahindra BE 6 has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program. It scored 31.97 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. With these ratings, the BE 6 now ranks second in the list of safest vehicles on Indian roads.

Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India

The 2025 Lotus Emeya and the updated Lotus Emira range have been launched in India as part of the company’s broader push into the country’s luxury sports car market. The 2025 Emeya is the first-ever electric hyper-GT from the brand and is part of its future plans for electrification. The 2025 Emira range is slated as the brand’s last ICE-powered sports car and now features the high-performance Emira Turbo SE variant.

