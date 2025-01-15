Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, January 14.

New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India

The new-generation Hero Destini 125 has been finally launched in India, four months since we first rode the scooter in September 2024. The new Hero Destini is priced from ₹80,450 for the base VX variant, while the mid ZX variant is priced at ₹89,300. The top-spec Destini 125 ZX+ is priced at ₹90,300. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased ahead of launch

Honda CB650R and CBR650R are all set to launch in the Indian market. The Japanese manufacturer has released teasers on its social media that show the motorcycles. The motorcycles were updated in 2024 and now the motorcycles will be going on sale in the Indian market. Honda already had filed a design patent for the CBR650R in the Indian market. The last recorded price for the CBR650R was ₹9.35 lakh ex-showroom whereas for the CB650R, it was ₹9.15 lakh (ex-showroom). With the updated models, the prices will increase.

Hyundai Staria to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai Staria, the Hyundai equivalent of the Kia Carnival, will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Post its global launch in 2021, this will mark the debut of the Staria in India. While it will be showcased, it is unlikely that the Hyundai Staria will be launched in India, at least for the time being. While the Hyundai Staria underpins the same Hyundai-Kia N3 platform as the recently launched Kia Carnival, the Hyundai MPV looks radically different from the Kia counterpart. To begin with, the Staria features a typical van-like design with an angular and tall stance. However, the low beltline, large glasshouse and pixel lighting elements do make it look quite unique.

Yohan Poonawalla buys India's most expensive car

Indian industrialist and automotive enthusiast Yohan Poonawalla has brought home the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB. The billionaire was spotted with his new purchase driving through Mumbai in a convoy with a few Bentleys and his one-off Bond Defender in tow. The new Phantom VIII EWB is the 22nd Rolls-Royce in the Poonawalla garage but what makes it even more special is its price tag, an eye-watering ₹22 crore, making it the most expensive car in India.

