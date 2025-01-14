Auto recap, Jan 13: Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patent, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spied & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, January 13.

Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle division, Vida is set to launch its first electric ADV (adventure) motorcycle soon. In a recent development, the company patented the design for its upcoming electric ADV motorcycle in India. The bike is expected to be launched in the country sometime later in 2025. During EICMA 2024, Vida showcased its Vida Z electric scooter for the global markets. However, the traces of the new ADV can be traced back to EICMA 2023. At EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp unveiled two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro. They were meant to be an exhibition of the company's approach to electric off-road vehicles.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted with minimal camouflage

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is one of the most awaited electric sub-compact SUVs in India, which is currently under work. The upcoming electric car is currently being tested on the road. New spy shots of the prototypes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV have surfaced on the internet giving us a glimpse of the electric SUV and an idea of what to expect from this car. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be a key model in the brand's EV offensive strategy, which included the introduction of the XEV 9e and BE 6 late last year.

BYD Atto 2 EV debuts in Europe, could be a potential challenger against Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV

BYD has showcased its Atto 2 electric SUV at the Brussels Motor Show, which has fuelled speculation about its potential in the Indian market. The Chinese electric carmaker currently sells the larger BYD Atto 3 in India and may plan to bring this midsize electric SUV to the country to enhance its market share in the bulging Indian electric vehicle space. If launched in India, the BYD Atto 2 will compete with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric. The BYD Atto 2 will be launched in Europe next month.

