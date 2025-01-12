Auto recap, Jan 11: Mercedes-Benz G 580 electric SUV sold out, Citroen extends warranty

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, January 11.

Newly launched Mercedes G 580 electric SUV worth ⁠ ₹ 3 crore sold out till Q3 2025

Mercedes-Benz India kicked off the new calendar year with a bang introducing the G 580 EQ in the country. The newly launched Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ brings electric propulsion to the iconic G-Wagen and the automaker has revealed that the ₹3 crore offering is already sold out at the time of launch. Mercedes has bagged enough orders to keep the G 580 EQ sold out till the third quarter of the 2025 calendar year. The company did not disclose the number of units allocated for the Indian market but the strong reception goes on to show the massive demand for the electric off-roader.

Honda Elevate Black Edition starts reaching dealerships

Honda Elevate Black Edition was recently introduced in the Indian market. It is essentially a blacked-out version of the Elevate with few enhancements. Now, the new version of the Elevate has started arriving at the dealerships so deliveries are all set to start very soon. Honda is offering the Elevate Black Edition in two new variants, Black Edition and Signature Black Edition. They are based on the top-end ZX variants and are offered in both manual and CVT automatic gearboxes. The Black Edition is priced at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the CVT version costs ₹16.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Signature Black Edition costs ₹15.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT version.

Citroen India extends standard warranty across range

Citroen India is offering more peace of mind to its customers by enhancing the standard warranty policy on its cars. The automaker has announced that all Citroen vehicles sold in India will now have a 3-year/100,000 km warranty coverage. The new standard warranty policy extends to the Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, Basalt, and C5 Aircross. The warranty on the e-C3 electric hatchback remains unchanged.

Lamborghini marks a historic milestone

Automobili Lamborghini has announced that they have celebrated a record year as they sold a total of 10,687 cars. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa region led the expansion with a 6 per cent increase and 4,227 cars delivered. This was followed up by America which saw an increase of 7 per cent with 3,712 units. The manufacturer is currently operating in 56 international markets and has a network of 186 dealers. Over 18 months the company presented three new models and completed the transition towards an entirely hybrid range.

