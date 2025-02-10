Auto recap, Feb 9: BYD Sealion 7 reaches dealerships, Maruti Suzuki Brezza alternatives & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, February 9.

BYD Sealion 7 reaches dealerships, launch imminent

BYD Sealion 7 was one of the key attractions at the Chinese carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric car is going to be the fourth model from BYD in India when it is launched in a few weeks. Ahead of that, bookings for the EV have also commenced last month. The automaker is accepting bookings for the Sealion 7 at ₹70,000. Now, the BYD Sealion 7 has started reaching dealerships ahead of its scheduled delivery commencement in March 2025.

Looking beyond the Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Key 5 alternatives worth considering

Launched in 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza was an instant success in the sub-four metre SUV segment.As the Brezzaisupgradedthroughtheyears sodo its competitors. Maruti Brezza SUV is priced from ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The price of the CNG variants starts from ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV segment isone of the most diverse, with a cornucopia of products that are available for purchase in the Indian market. The segment comprises a broad list of OEMs who offer a wide catalogue of SUVs, each with its own distinctive features and traits. Here are five such SUVs thatmakeforexcellent alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Planning to buy Hyundai Exter? Here’s what the new variants have to offer

Hyundai Exter recently got updated with new features and new variants in the lineup. The Exter competes in the micro SUV space and rivals the like of the Tata Punch. Just like the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter too is offered with a choice of petrol and CNG powertrain options. Priced between ₹6.20 lakh and ₹10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Exter is powered by either a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol engine which can be linked to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. This engine is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and the Venue. In comparison, the petrol unit is able to generate 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Here is a quick look at the new variants and what they offer.

