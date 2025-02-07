Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Thursday, February 6.

Volkswagen teased its most affordable EV

Volkswagen has dropped the first teaser for its most affordable electric vehicle. The upcoming concept is all set to be unveiled on March 5 and previews a production model that will be priced at about 20,000 Euros. The new model will enter production in 2027. It is expected that the new EV will be called ID.1.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 launch date revealed

Mercedes-Benz India is set to introduce the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in the country, with the launch scheduled for March 17, 2025. The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 was globally unveiled in August 2024 and is derived from the Mercedes-AMG SL 63, featuring exclusive enhancements that position it as the most dynamic Maybach available for purchase.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition unveiled

A new limited edition of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled. It is known as Icon Edition and only 25 units will make its way to the Indian market with a total of 100 units being produced for the whole world. The Icon Edition is made to celebrate collaboration of Royal Enfield with Icon Motosports.

2025 MG Astor launched

The 2025 MG Astor has been introduced, featuring updates to its variant lineup. The compact SUV now includes enhanced features in the mid-tier Shine and Select trims. According to MG, the revised Astor is the sole model in its category to offer a panoramic sunroof priced below ₹12.5 lakh. Nevertheless, the starting price for the range remains at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and above.

All Honda cars attain E20 compliance

Honda Cars India has declared that all vehicles produced since January 1, 2009, are compatible with E20 materials. This means that customers can utilize petrol containing up to 20 per cent ethanol without requiring any modifications to their vehicles. The company has obtained E20 petrol compliance certification for the Elevate, City e:HEV, City, and Amaze models. Notably, the newly launched Amaze received its E20 certification in January 2025.

