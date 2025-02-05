Auto recap, Feb 4: Ola S1 Pro+ production commencement, Yamaha R15 production milestone, GRAP III revoked in Delhi-NCR

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, February 4.

Ola S1 Pro+ production commences, deliveries to start soon

Ola Electric recently held its online event where they launched their Gen 3 range of electric scooters. The brand also launched its new flagship electric scooter which is called S1 Pro+ and the production has now started. At the event, Ola Electric said that the deliveries for the S1 Pro+ will start in mid-February. Ola Electric sells the S1 Pro+ electric scooter with 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh battery pack choices. They are priced at ₹1.55 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), respectively.

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro+ production commences, deliveries to start soon

Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark

The Yamaha R15 has crossed the 10 lakh unit production mark in India since its introduction in the country in 2008. The tenth lakh unit of the motorcycle was rolled out from the company’s Surajpur plant. Interestingly, the company noted that 90 per cent of the units produced were sold in India. Yamaha further noted that the R15 has also been pivotal in positioning the company as a key export hub for its new products, further strengthening its global presence.

Also Read : Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details

GRAP III revoked in Delhi as AQI dips below 300

(Also read: Drive your BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars worry-free. GRAP III revoked in Delhi as AQI dips below 300)

On February 3rd, 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the GRAP stage 3 restrictions in Delhi. This decision came as the AQI levels in Delhi NCR fell to 286, which is a 64-point decrease from the 350-point threshold established by the Supreme Court for implementing GRAP 3 measures. Under Stage 3 restrictions, driving BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi. Flouting these regulations may attract a fine of up to ₹20,000 from the Traffic Police. However, these bans have now been lifted and road users may drive these vehicles in the Delhi NCR region.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: