Auto recap, Feb 3: BMW iX1 LWB review, Nissan Magnite hybrid & CNG, Renault dealership overhaul plan

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, February 3.

BMW iX1 LWB drive review: Is this the all-round luxury EV you have been yearning for?

The BMW iX1 LWB electric SUV was introduced as a surprise package at the Auto Expo 2025 last month. Two key highlights have since been extensively spoken about - the additional wheelbase over the conventional iX1 that was launched in September of 2023 and the pricing of the new version. In both regards, the iX1 LWB or Long Wheelbase model hits it out of the park, taking the competition to not just direct rivals in the luxury space but many of the premium electric offerings from mass-market players as well - Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BYD Seal and the likes. HT Auto has reviewed the BMW iX1 LWB.

Nissan Magnite may get hybrid and CNG variants soon

Nissan Magnite may receive hybrid and CNG variants. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is aiming to diversify its product offerings in India by introducing wider powertrain technology solutions. The auto company has revealed that it is considering introducing hybrid and CNG powertrain technology in its cars. Currently, Nissan sells Magnite and X-Trail SUVs in India, while the auto company is gearing up to launch its first EV in the country by the end of FY26.

Renault India aims to overhaul dealership experience

Renault India on Monday informed that its first revamped dealership in the country - in tune with the company's new global architectural format for its network - was inaugurated in Chennai's Ambattur. Renault currently offers only three models in the country and is not among the major players in terms of sales figures. However, the French automaker is looking to leave a lasting impression on potential customers visiting its dealerships by offering what it claims to be a ‘superior buying experience.’

