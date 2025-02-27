Auto Recap, Feb 26: MG Comet Blackstorm launch, Skoda Kodiaq discontinued, Revolt RV BlazeX launch

The automotive industry is a fast-paced, dynamic sector, making it hard to keep up with it. However, HT Auto is committed to bringing timely updates on crucial developments within the industry. Here is a comprehensive summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, February 26.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition launched in India at ₹ 7.80 lakh

The MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition is priced at ₹7.80 lakh plus ₹2.5 per km for the battery rental service. The price of the new limited edition model without the battery rental option has not yet been disclosed. The booking fee is ₹11,000, and deliveries are expected to begin shortly. The new special edition is positioned as the Comet EV's top-end model.

Revolt RV BlazeX launched in India at ₹ 1.14 lakh

The Revolt RV BlazeX electric motorcycle has been priced at Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the brand's latest commuter electric. This is slotted into Revolt's portfolio as the fifth product and is positioned between the RV400 BRZ and the RV400. The bike is already available for bookings, and deliveries will start in March 2025. According to the EV manufacturer, the Revolt RV BlazeX will have a range of up to 150 km when fully charged.

Skoda Kodiaq discontinued ahead of next-gen model's launch by May 2025

The Skoda Kodiaq is ready for a generational update, and the SUV's next-gen model was unveiled in January at the Auto Expo 2025. Skoda India has removed the current generation Kodiaq from its official website as the automaker gets closer to releasing the updated model.

This is the first flying car to actually fly: US-based startup's model lifts off in California

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a US-based startup successfully tested a flying car that was seen taking off in California. Recently, Alef Aeronautics was spotted testing its drive-and-fly prototype, the Model Zero. The Model Zero looks like something out of ascience fiction film. The video showed the car taking off with all four wheels, flying over a parked car on the ground, and then landing once more.

