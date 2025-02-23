Auto recap, Feb 22: Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition reaches dealerships, Honda CG 160 may launch in India & more…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, February 22.

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition has started reaching authorized dealerships which means that the launch of the new edition of the SUV can happen any day. The manufacturer recently released a teaser of the Black Edition on its social media handles. The Scorpio N Black Edition comes with a plethora of cosmetic updates over the standard model. Mahindra aims to boost sales of the Scorpio N with this special edition iteration of the popular SUV.

Honda CG 160 design patented in India

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has filed a new design patent in the Indian market. It is of the CG 160 and the brand has filed for the Cargo variant and not of the Titan variant. However, if the brand decides to bring the CG 160 to the Indian market then it should be the Titan variant considering the Cargo variant looks a bit barebones. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not mean that Honda will bring the motorcycle to the Indian market. A few times, the brand files design patents to protect the design language of the products.

KTM 390 Adventure R being considered for India on a made-to-order basis

KTM is considering bringing the hardcore off-road spec 390 Adventure R to the Indian market. The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure made its debut in two variants globally - R and X - but India gets the more touring-friendly S variant that misses out on a few features available on the R. KTM now says that it is re-evaluating the 390 Adventure R for India and is likely to bring the model on a made-to-order basis.

