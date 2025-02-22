Auto recap, Feb 21: 2025 Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions launched and more

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, February 21.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 showcased

Royal Enfield's newly established electric sub-brand, Flying Flea, has introduced its inaugural electric model in India. The C6, as it is called, takes design cues from the original Flying Flea motorcycle that served the British Army during World War II. First showcased in Milan, the Flying Flea C6 boasts a lightweight design enhanced by girder front forks. The motorcycle is expected to launch in 2026.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Safari EV ₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Safari 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.50 - 27 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15 - 26.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 showcased in India

2025 Kia Seltos launched

The 2025 Kia Seltos has officially been introduced in the Indian market. This updated version now includes eight new variants, featuring the Smartstream G1.5 and D1.5 CRDi VGT engine options. As a result of these enhancements, the Seltos is now available in a total of 24 trims across different configurations. The starting price for the refreshed Seltos is ₹11.13 Lakhs for the HTE(O) variant, while the X-Line model is priced at ₹20.50 Lakhs.

Also Read : 2025 Kia Seltos launched at ₹11.13 lakh, variants re-jigged

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched

Tata Motors has officially introduced the limited-edition Stealth Editions of the Tata Safari and Harrier, celebrating 27 years of the Safari model. This special edition is restricted to 2,700 units and showcases a Stealth Matte Black exterior along with refreshed design features. The pricing for the Stealth Edition is set at ₹25.09 lakh for the Harrier and ₹25.74 lakh for the Safari, which is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater variants.

Due to its limited availability, bookings for the Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition are now being accepted through both online and offline platforms of Tata Motors. This exclusive edition, characterized by its premium design, cutting-edge technology, and strong safety features, presents a distinctive choice within the premium SUV market.

Also Read : Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions limited to 2,700 units, prices start at ₹25.09 lakh

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: