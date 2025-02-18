Auto recap, Feb 17: BYD Sealion 7 launch, Aprilia Tuono 457 launch, Renault Kiger & Triber price hike…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, February 17.

BYD Sealion 7 launched in India at ₹ 48.9 lakh

The BYD Sealion 7 has been launched starting at ₹48.9 lakh. To be available across two trim levels, Premium and Performance, the latter has been priced at ₹54.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, while the bookings of the vehicle commenced earlier at ₹70,000, as a part of the promotional offer, the booking amount remains the same. However, until the promotional period ends. The deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 are set to begin in mid-March 2025. The EV has received over 1,000 bookings so far.

BYD Sealion 7 first-drive review: Smooth operator or performance beast? Or Both

The BYD Sealion 7 is the flagship premium SUV of the Chinese EV manufacturer in India that aims to be the performance benchmark. But can it? Let's find out in the HT Auto drive review.

Renault India updates Kiger & Triber variants, price starts at ₹ 609,995

Renault India has introduced the MY2025 updates for the Kiger SUV and the Triber MPV. Both the Renault Kiger and Triber models have received minor updates on the cosmetic and feature front. Interestingly, the French auto giant that also sells the Kwid hatchback in India, is expected to launch the next-generation Renault Kiger and Triber in India in the second half of 2025. Ahead of that, this minor update on variant levels comes as a move to boost the sales of these two models.

Aprilia Tuono 457 launched in India

Aprilia India has launched the new Tuono 457 streetfighter motorcycle priced at ₹3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) with booking starting with immediate effect and test rides starting the first week of March. Deliveries of the model will also start from the first week of the next month. The new Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its underpinnings with the RS 457 with both motorcycles made in India at the manufacturer’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. The new Tuono 457 gets a completely different design over the RS and has been optimised for more street-friendly performance as well.

Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at ₹ 2.49 crore

Audi India has launched the new RS Q8 facelift with prices starting at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Audi RS Q8 facelift made its global debut last year and brings more power and features to the performance SUV. Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine.

Driving with a blacklisted FASTag will now invite massive penalty

In a concentrated effort to ensure that vehicles with blacklisted FASTags or FASTags with inadequate balance do not hinder the smooth flow of traffic across toll collection points in the country, new rules have come into effect from Monday, February 17. The new FASTag guidelines have been issued by The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) which ensure that violators will have to pay heftier fines.

