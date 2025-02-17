Auto recap, Feb 16: Maruti Suzuki Dzire first price hike, WagonR price surge, Kia Seltos hybrid

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, February 16.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets its first price hike

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was launched in November 2024, saw its first price hike since its launch. The company has increased the prices of the sub-compact sedan by ₹5,000 across the entire range. This brings the starting price of the Dzire to ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom), instead of the earlier ₹6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The Dzire is the most favoured product in the sub-compact sedan space. The Dzire in its new avatar comes with a lot of changes in terms of design, features and technology. The look of the sedan has been overhauled with a new front face and adds some features and technology that its key rival misses out on.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets its first price hike. Here's how much it costs now

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to ₹ 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the several Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles that have witnessed a price hike this month. With this move, the tallboy hatchback, which has been one of the key revenue churners for Maruti Suzuki for a long time, has become dearer by up to ₹15,000. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki, in the last few weeks has increased the pricing of its several passenger vehicles sold through the Arena and Nexa retail networks. The price hike for these cars ranges up to ₹32,500, based on the model and variant.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to ₹15,000

Next-gen Kia Seltos expected to get hybrid tech

(Also read: Next-gen Kia Seltos expected to get hybrid technology. Check details)

Kia India is expected to introduce a hybrid powertrain for the first time in the next-generation Seltos. The next-gen Kia Seltos is expected to make its global debut in mid-2026. Earlier, spy images of a camouflaged prototype undergoing testing in Korea were seen, suggesting that the model is in its advanced development stage. The hybrid system is expected to be similar to those found in the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro. This hybrid system features a self-charging setup, similar to that of the Honda and Toyota-Maruti Suzuki hybrid systems.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: